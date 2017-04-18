Atlanta Braves Continue Perfect Strea...

Atlanta Braves Continue Perfect Streak at New Stadium

Read more: BleacherReport

The Atlanta Braves knocked off the San Diego Padres on Monday in walk-off fashion thanks to rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson, improving the team's record at SunTrust Park to 4-0 this season. The club's early-season perfection marks the longest winning streak any major league team has recorded to start a campaign at a new home ballpark since the Braves opened Turner Field 20 years ago and started 5-0, per the Elias Sports Bureau .

