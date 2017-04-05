Atlanta Braves AAA Affiliate Gwinnett Braves Official Roster and Preview

Feb 21, 2017; Disney, FL, USA;Atlanta Braves shortstop Ozzie Albies and shortstop Johan Camargo talk on the bench in a practice following media day for the Atlanta Braves during MLB spring training at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports The Atlanta Braves use their AAA affiliate, the Gwinnett Braves as a place to hold quick replacements for the major league roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.