And That Happened: Friday's Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores and highlights from Friday's slate, none cooler than the way Red Sox fan Thomas Hastings has been spending his days lately. Pirates 5, Braves 4: The most impressive part of Ivan Nova 's season debut wasn't the way he stifled the Braves' offense through six innings, allowing one run on an Ender Inciarte RBI double, nor was it the four scoreless frames he pitched to start the game nor the four strikeouts he collected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.