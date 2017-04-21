2 Potential Problems for the Atlanta ...

2 Potential Problems for the Atlanta Braves at STP.

3 hrs ago Read more: Tomahawk Take

The Atlanta Braves christened Sun Trust Park over the last week and from all accounts the park itself passed all the test. I heard or read separate reports about parking being easier than expected, traffic being less catastrophic than feared, and the Battery around the park being a pretty incredible experience.

