With all the 100 mph pitchers, how long will the arms last?

In this June 22, 2016, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in New York. With all those 100 mph fastballs flying through the strike zone these days from Aroldis Chapman, Noah Syndergaard and others, flame-throwers are the norm rather than the exception _ in rotations and bullpens alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.