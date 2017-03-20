Washington Nationals 3-1 over Atlanta Braves: Gio Gonzalez impresses again...
Gio Gonzalez gave up his second run of the Spring in the fourth inning of today's Grapefruit League game against the Atlanta Braves . Tyler Flowers took Gonzalez deep, connecting for a solo shot to center field, but it was the only run Gonzalez allowed in 4 1a 3 IP in what ended up a 3-1 Nationals ' win in West Palm Beach when Pedro Severino and Clint Robinson drove in runs in the bottom of the seventh to break up what was a 1-1 tie to that point.
