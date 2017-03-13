Vizcaino, Freeman exemplify steadiness

If any young Braves have been looking for models of consistency this spring, they need not look further than first baseman Freddie Freeman and right-handed setup man Arodys Vizcaino . : Freeman went 1-for-1 with two walks, and Vizcaino fielded Matt Adams ' grounder before striking out Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham looking in a perfect sixth inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.