Verlander retires 15 in a row against Braves
Justin Verlander experienced little trouble against Atlanta's projected normal lineup, and Jaime Garcia did his part to create the pitchers' duel that evolved before Adam Walker hit a walk-off single against Daniel Stumpf to give the Braves a 2-1 win over the Tigers on Thursday night at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Verlander allowed two hits and one run as he faced just one batter over the minimum over six strong innings.
