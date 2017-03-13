The Atlanta Braves Add Lefty Kevin Chapman For Bullpen
The left-handed pitcher was reportedly placed on waivers by the Astros on Sunday. The Florida native is a former fourth-round pick back in 2010 by the Kansas City Royals, after previously being picked in 2006 AND 2009 but chose not to sign.
