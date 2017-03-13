Swanson's return moved to Minor League game
On Friday, Braves manager Brian Snitker had said rookie shortstop Dansby Swanson would return to the lineup Saturday against the Tigers at Champion Stadium. But on Saturday morning, plans had changed: Swanson would play in a Minor League game on back fields instead of the game versus Detroit.
