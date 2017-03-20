Swanson expects Duke will take NCAA crown
This is one of those years when Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson can confidently predict his beloved Duke Blue Devils will win the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament. But the Braves' shortstop was also willing to go against the odds, at least during the early rounds, as he filled out his bracket.
