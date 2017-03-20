Suzuki proving his worth at Braves camp
As the regular season approaches, the Braves might be thankful they decided to give Kurt Suzuki a call in January. For a portion of this offseason, the Braves toyed with the idea of utilizing Tyler Flowers and Anthony Recker as their catchers.
