SunTrust Park parking guide
SunTrust Park, the new Atlanta Braves ball field at 1100 Circle 75 Parkway SE, has 14,000 parking spots compared with Turner Fields' less than 8,700 spaces. The team is encouraging fans to pay for parking for its games ahead of time and with varying game seating charts, gates and entrances, parking should be hassle-free.
Atlanta Braves Discussions
