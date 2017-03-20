Spring Training Update: Grapefruit League top prospects

This year, instead of my normal spring training pilgrimage to Tampa and Fort Myers, I spent my Grapefruit League time on the East Coast, where I saw the Nats, Astros, Cardinals, Marlins, Mets, and Braves. With spring training winding down, most prospects were already in minor league camp, so I saw a lot of back-field action.

