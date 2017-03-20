Snitker: Cabrera has to hone command

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- After Mauricio Cabrera 's command issues became more problematic during the ninth inning of Monday's to the Marlins at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex, Braves manager Brian Snitker indicated the hard-throwing right-hander will have to make some adjustments before he is given a spot in Atlanta's bullpen.

