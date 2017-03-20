Simmons progressing, but will sit for few days
Shae Simmons will be shut down from throwing for at least a few days as he waits for a strained muscle in his right forearm to quiet down, but Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that an MRI exam revealed positive results after the hard-throwing right-hander was pulled from Saturday's game after recording just one out in the seventh inning.. Servais didn't want to give a time frame on how long Simmons might be sidelined, but he was clearly pleased with the news on the 26-year-old who had missed all of 2015 and part of last season following Tommy John elbow surgery while with the Braves.
