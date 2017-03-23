Rookie watch: Moncada, Swanson lead MLB's freshmen class
From left: The highly touted Yoan Moncada of the White Sox, Dansby Swanson of the Braves and Gleyber Torres of the Yankees will attempt to turn heads in their rookie seasons in the major leagues in 2017. Corey Seager helped the Los Angeles Dodgers make it all the way to the National League Championship Series last year.
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
