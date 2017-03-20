Ronald Torreyes, Yankees stink it up in loss to Braves | Rapid Reaction
The Yankees almost made it to the halfway point of their spring training schedule feeling great about how they've played. They can't be happy with their performance in Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, nor should they.
