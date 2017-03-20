Q&A with Braves prospect Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard, the Braves' top pick in the 2015 Draft , was as good as any pitcher in Class A Rome's enormously talented starting rotation last year. He went 5-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings over his final eight regular-season starts, and then he tossed 12 scoreless frames as Rome captured the South Atlantic League title.

