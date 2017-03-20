Predicting The Atlanta Braves Record At The End of 2017
March 22we're officially 11 days until the MLB Opening Day of 2017, 12 days until the Atlanta Braves play and 23 days away from the first ever Braves game at the brand new SunTrust Park. What's even further away is October 1stthe last day of the 2017 season - If anyone would like to do the math on that one go for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC