Phillips 'a kid in a candy store' around McGriff, Klesko

As an Atlanta native who spent his adolescence following the great teams the Braves fielded throughout the 1990s, Brandon Phillips has delighted in the opportunity to spend this week interacting with Fred McGriff and Ryan Klesko, who are currently in Atlanta's camp as special guest instructors. "I've been following this organization for a long period of time, and I was watching all of those guys when they were playing," Phillips said.

