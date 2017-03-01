Paco impresses in spring debut
Braves left-hander Paco Rodriguez was more than just a little nervous in the bullpen as he warmed up to pitch on Thursday against the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium. "I was in the 'pen warming up and I was just trying to slow down my heart rate, trying to breathe, telling myself it's just another day at the ballpark," Rodriguez said.
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
