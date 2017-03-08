Obra de 'Arte: How Ender Inciarte Caught Destiny Sleeping
That's exactly where every living thing within earshot knew Yoenis Cespedes' would-be go ahead blast in the bottom of the 9th was undeniably headed on the crisp night of September 21, 2016. What they didn't bank on, however, was Ender Inciarte's intention to rewrite the closing chapter of a storybook night in Citi Field, courtesy of the New York Mets.
