New additions and strong finish have hopes high for 2017 Braves
After beginning the season with the worst start in franchise history, the 2016 Atlanta Braves rebounded to finish the season respectably, giving the team high hopes heading into this year. After the first 64 games, the Braves were 18-46, worse than the 1935 Boston Braves who started the season 18-42.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
