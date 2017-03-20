Mets announce starting rotation for opening series against Braves
Opening Day is only five days away, and the Mets today made official who we'll be seeing take the mound in the first series of the season. To no one's surprise, New York will be using Noah Syndergaard , Jacob deGrom , and Matt Harvey as their first three starters when Atlanta comes into town to kick the year off.
