Marlins tag Dickey with HR, big 4th

Marcell Ozuna homered and promising prospect Brian Anderson extended R.A. Dickey 's frustration during a four-run fourth inning that propelled the Marlins to a 9-3 win over the Braves on Monday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Ozuna got the Marlins rolling when he opened the second inning by denting the left-center-field scoreboard with his fourth home run of the spring.

