Markakis, Johnson lead Braves; Colon strong
Bartolo Colon completed three strong innings and Nick Markakis recorded his first multi-hit game of the spring as the Braves claimed a 3-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Micah Johnson 's two-out RBI triple off Mark Appel in the seventh inning proved to be decisive for the Braves, who saw Colon allow one run and record three strikeouts during his 47-pitch, three-inning effort.
