Markakis, Johnson lead Braves; Colon ...

Markakis, Johnson lead Braves; Colon strong

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Bartolo Colon completed three strong innings and Nick Markakis recorded his first multi-hit game of the spring as the Braves claimed a 3-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Micah Johnson 's two-out RBI triple off Mark Appel in the seventh inning proved to be decisive for the Braves, who saw Colon allow one run and record three strikeouts during his 47-pitch, three-inning effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC