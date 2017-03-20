Mahtook, Romine pace Tigers' offense vs. Braves

Andrew Romine 's two-run home run rallied the Tigers back from an early deficit, building a lead that Anibal Sanchez protected for an 8-6 win over the Braves on Wednesday at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Jordan Zimmermann , who gave up five runs on four hits in his final inning of work in his last start, had strong velocity at 93-94 mph on his fastball with some deception on his slider Wednesday.

