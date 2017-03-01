Kendrick, Benintendi, Betts lead Sox ...

Kendrick, Benintendi, Betts lead Sox vs. ATL

14 hrs ago Read more: Boston Red Sox

Veteran non-roster invitee Kyle Kendrick fired four no-hit innings to help lead the Red Sox to an 11-1 victory over the Braves on Sunday afternoon at JetBlue Park. The 32-year-old Kendrick, who has made 212 career starts, is likely to start the season at Triple-A Pawtucket.

