Jones walks off in Boyd's scoreless start
Matt Boyd and Julio Teheran put on a pitching duel Friday afternoon at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, but JaCoby Jones hit a walkoff single to score Dixon Machado and send the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Braves in the back half of their home-and-home Grapefruit League set. Boyd, trying to seal his case for a spot in the Tigers rotation, continued to change speeds and befuddle hitters while pounding the strike zone.
