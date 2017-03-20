Jones balances aggressiveness, plate discipline
Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones is working on improving his plate discipline and on-base percentage, and he has focused on cutting down his swing and his zone with two strikes. But he doesn't want to lose the aggressiveness at the plate that got him to the cusp of a Major League job.
