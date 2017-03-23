Inbox: How will Braves fill in roster holes?

This seems highly unlikely, and quite frankly, there is a chance the Braves won't end up making any additions to alter their four-man bench, which currently projects to be Jace Peterson , Chase d'Arnaud , Emilio Bonifacio and Kurt Suzuki . Right now, Peterson and Suzuki are essential locks, and Bonifacio is pretty close to gaining this status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.