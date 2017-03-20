In second Braves stint, O'Flaherty ma...

In second Braves stint, O'Flaherty may stick

23 hrs ago

After spending the past four seasons dealing with the daily frustration caused by his left elbow, Eric O'Flaherty has spent the first two weeks of the Grapefruit League season establishing himself as a legitimate candidate to open the season within Atlanta's bullpen. "He's gotten a little better [with each appearance], " Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

