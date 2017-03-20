In second Braves stint, O'Flaherty may stick
After spending the past four seasons dealing with the daily frustration caused by his left elbow, Eric O'Flaherty has spent the first two weeks of the Grapefruit League season establishing himself as a legitimate candidate to open the season within Atlanta's bullpen. "He's gotten a little better [with each appearance], " Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC