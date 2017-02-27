Hey, brother: Garcia siblings reunite at camp
When the Rays traveled to Cuba to play the Cuban National team this past year, Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia attentively watched the game to get a glimpse of the nation and the brother he left behind when he defected in 2010 to pursue his dream to play in the United States. Before the Braves played the Cardinals on Tuesday at at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex, Adonis simply had to walk across the field to proudly stand next to his brother, 24-year-old outfielder Jose Adolis Garcia , who signed a Minor League deal with St. Louis on Friday.
