Garcia fans 6 in tuneup vs. Orioles
Wade Miley showed he's overcome the flu symptoms that plagued him earlier this month and the Orioles produced a ninth-inning run off Eric O'Flaherty to claim a 5-4 win over the Braves on Tuesday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Pedro Alvarez drove in two runs to lead the way for Baltimore.
