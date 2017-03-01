Garcia debuts with 2 IP; Braves' bats erupt late

Jacoby Ellsbury homered and doubled to spark the Yankees' offense as they defeated the Braves, 8-7, in Grapefruit League action on Wednesday evening at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Ellsbury connected for his first home run of the spring, a solo shot to right field off Jaime Garcia -- making his first start in a Braves uniform -- in the first inning.

