Garber still a spring chicken in Braves camp
You wonder where former Braves reliever Gene Garber is these days? Most of the time you can find him working on the farm -- not the Minors -- "his" farm. Garber has been busy working on his Pennsylvania farm since he retired following the 1988 season, but this is his 12th straight spring as the Braves' guest pitching instructor.
