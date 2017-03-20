Fuenmayor, Foltynewicz solid vs. Cardinals

A home run by Balbino Fuenmayor broke a sixth-inning tie, but Todd Cunningham's run-scoring single for St. Louis reknotted the score and the Braves and Cardinals were forced to settle on a 2-2 finish after 10 innings at Roger Dean Stadium on Saturday. Fuenmayor, who served as Atlanta's designated hitter in the game, connected on a Kevin Siegrist fastball for his first home run of the spring.

