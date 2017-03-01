Freeman, Swanson at center of Braves' rally effort

Dee Gordon 's leadoff homer fueled the frustration R.A. Dickey experienced during a four-run first inning that propelled the Marlins to an 8-6 win over the Braves on Saturday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Gordon got the Marlins rolling when he drilled a knuckleball over the right-field foul pole, and Destin Hood added to the early advantage when he hit a three-run home run off Ian Krol in the fifth inning.

