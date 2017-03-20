Freeman honors mom by playing for Can...

Freeman honors mom by playing for Canada in World Classic

Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Freddie Freeman was born and raised in Southern California and blossomed into a star with the Atlanta Braves. The All-Star first baseman is honoring his mother, Rosemary, who was born in Canada and died of skin cancer when he was 10. "Every day here, it's about my mom because I'm doing this for her," Freeman said this week.

Chicago, IL

