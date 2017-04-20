Freeman goes deep, Braves beat Yankees 8-5 in SunTrust debut
Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer, Bartolo Colon got in a final tuneup before his 20th big league season and the Atlanta Braves opened their new stadium with an 8-5 exhibition victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. New York's Greg Bird picked up his eighth homer - tied with Washington's Bryce Harper for the most in the majors this spring - with a two-run shot off the 43-year-old Colon in the third inning.
