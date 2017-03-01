Fredi wishes Braves' Snitker 'a lot of success'
Though he could seemingly see the writing on the wall as soon as he was tasked with managing the Braves teams that were pieced together during the first two years of a massive rebuild, Fredi Gonzalez was still obviously somewhat surprised when he awkwardly learned he was dismissed less than two months into last season. Still, within an hour of receiving an automated email from Delta Air Lines that detailed plans for an unexpected flight to Atlanta during a four-game series against the Pirates, Gonzalez entered Braves general manager John Coppolella's Pittsburgh hotel room with a bottle of wine and the willingness to spend a few hours casually discussing what they had experienced together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC