Fredi wishes Braves' Snitker 'a lot o...

Fredi wishes Braves' Snitker 'a lot of success'

11 hrs ago

Though he could seemingly see the writing on the wall as soon as he was tasked with managing the Braves teams that were pieced together during the first two years of a massive rebuild, Fredi Gonzalez was still obviously somewhat surprised when he awkwardly learned he was dismissed less than two months into last season. Still, within an hour of receiving an automated email from Delta Air Lines that detailed plans for an unexpected flight to Atlanta during a four-game series against the Pirates, Gonzalez entered Braves general manager John Coppolella's Pittsburgh hotel room with a bottle of wine and the willingness to spend a few hours casually discussing what they had experienced together.

