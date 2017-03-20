For game's top talent, awards content...

For game's top talent, awards contention awaits

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Opening Day is nearly upon us, which means it's Prediction Season, and what's more fun to predict than which players will take home baseball's most prestigious awards? The 162-game season is filled with twists and turns, and much still needs to be determined before anyone is crowned. MLB.com's Jim Duquette gives his predictions for the 2017 NL MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year Award winners MLB.com's 30 beat reporters weighed in to highlight which stars could be in line for some hardware come November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar 5 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC