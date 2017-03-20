Eickhoff dominates for Phillies vs. ATL

Phillies right-hander Jerad Eickhoff had his best start of the spring Tuesday afternoon in a 9-0 victory over the Braves in a Grapefruit League game at Spectrum Field. Eickhoff, who is scheduled to start the Phillies' second game of the season next month, allowed three hits, one walk and struck out five in five scoreless innings.

