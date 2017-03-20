Check out the unveiling of Hank Aaron statue at Atlanta Braves' new ballpark
Seats decorated with an image of former Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron line the lower level at SunTrust Park, the Braves' new baseball stadium in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won't play their first game at SunTrust Park until Friday night, but they unveiled a key feature of their new ballpark on Wednesday night - a statue of Hank Aaron .
