Camargo's new power impresses Braves
Johan Camargo began drawing attention at Braves camp two years ago, effortlessly fielding ground balls while working alongside Andrelton Simmons before some Spring Training games. But the slick-fielding shortstop truly became somebody to watch when he arrived this year with a much stronger physique.
