Braves weighing impact of 8-man bullpen

After the twists and turns that Spring Training will inevitably bring, the Braves will determine whether to stick with the plan to begin the season with an eight-man bullpen -- which would leave them short-handed on an already-suspect bench. With the offseason additions of Bartolo Colon , R.A. Dickey and Jaime Garcia , the Braves should have more stability in the rotation, but they still don't have a legit ace who can be counted on to consistently work into the seventh inning.

