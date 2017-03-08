Braves unable to back Tuiasosopo's homers

Matt Kemp recorded one of the two RBI doubles that Michael Pineda surrendered in the first inning, but Aaron Hicks ' triple fueled a six-run sixth inning that propelled the Yankees to an 8-7 win over the Braves on Thursday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Non-roster invitee Blaine Boyer 's bid to win a spot in Atlanta's bullpen took a hit as he retired just one of the eight batters faced during the decisive sixth inning.

