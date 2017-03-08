Braves unable to back Tuiasosopo's homers
Matt Kemp recorded one of the two RBI doubles that Michael Pineda surrendered in the first inning, but Aaron Hicks ' triple fueled a six-run sixth inning that propelled the Yankees to an 8-7 win over the Braves on Thursday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Non-roster invitee Blaine Boyer 's bid to win a spot in Atlanta's bullpen took a hit as he retired just one of the eight batters faced during the decisive sixth inning.
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
