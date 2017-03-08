Braves unable to back Tuiasosopo's ho...

Braves unable to back Tuiasosopo's homers

Matt Kemp recorded one of the two RBI doubles that Michael Pineda surrendered in the first inning, but Aaron Hicks ' triple fueled a six-run sixth inning that propelled the Yankees to an 8-7 win over the Braves on Thursday afternoon at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Non-roster invitee Blaine Boyer 's bid to win a spot in Atlanta's bullpen took a hit as he retired just one of the eight batters faced during the decisive sixth inning.

