Braves' Swanson almost cleared to return

15 hrs ago

Dansby Swanson 's absence from Grapefruit League action will extend into the middle portion of a second week, but the Braves are merely taking a cautious approach with their rookie shortstop, who is no longer dealing with a sore back. With Opening Day still three weeks away, there certainly isn't any reason for the Braves to rush Swanson, who has not played since he began to feel some back discomfort after playing nine innings against the Marlins on March 4. But it does look like he could be cleared to begin playing in games as early as Wednesday.

