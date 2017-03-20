Braves' Opening Day roster takes shape
With the Opening Day less than three weeks away, the Braves' projected roster looks much like it did when Spring Training began. But as Eric O'Flaherty continues to conjure memories of his most dominant days, he has at least altered the bullpen picture.
